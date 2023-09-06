Sep 06, 2023 / 03:15PM GMT
Christopher Brett Danely - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst
Great. Thanks, everyone. What a crowd. I'm still Chris Danely, still the semiconductor analyst here at Citigroup. It's our pleasure to have the dream team from one of our top picks Analog Devices up here. We have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, the CFO; we have Jim Mollica, who's VP of Finance; and then we have the Grand Poobah of Investor Relations, Mike Lucarelli. So Prashanth, since you guys were, I believe, the most recent semi company to report, maybe start by sort of repeating what you guys said a few weeks ago on the general tone and outlook and then we'll take it from there.
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Executive VP of Finance & CFO
Absolutely, yes. Thanks, Chris. So earnings call was 2 weeks ago now, Mike? Yes, 2 weeks. And I won't go through the numbers, but just sort of give you a context for what we're seeing is as we have been signaling now for a couple of quarters, we began starting to see some softness in the numbers that reflected in
Analog Devices Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 06, 2023 / 03:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...