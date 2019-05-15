May 15, 2019 / 06:10PM GMT

Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Food & Beverage Analyst



Hello. We are pleased to have ADM's Chairman and CEO, Juan Luciano, to join us for an open discussion about the opportunities and challenges ahead for ADM. Juan is the chief architect to effectively and structurally change ADM's identity in terms of capital allocation, efficiency, culture and product mix. ADM not only refined its product portfolio with key acquisitions and divestitures, but also better allocated capital towards growth initiatives and cost efficiency programs.



With that, I'll let Juan open up with some -- a few introductory comments.



Juan Ricardo Luciano - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Ken. Thank you very much for the invitation and it's great to see that this conference continues to grow ever year so a great testimony to the value [that you are providing]. So I thought that instead of -- I think the microphone (inaudible) security. I was contaminated at ASF maybe.