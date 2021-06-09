Jun 09, 2021 / 05:20PM GMT

Vincent Alwardt Anderson - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Associate



Vincent Anderson. I'm director of materials research here at Stifel, and I'm very thrilled to be hosting again Ray Young from Archer Daniels Midland, CFO.



Ray, would you like to make some opening remarks?



Ray Guy Young - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Vincent, and good afternoon, everyone.



Before we start, I just like to remind people about our safe harbor statement that you can find on our website.



So many of you folks are familiar with ADM, like we're a global agribusiness, global commodity merchandiser. But as you -- many of you know, we've undertaken a major change over the last 5 years. And so when you think about ADM today, we are the premier global nutrition company with a complete portfolio