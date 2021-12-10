Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Global Investor Day Transcript

Dec 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

I am Vikram Luthar, Head of Investor Relations at ADM. Welcome, analysts, investors and ADM colleagues to ADM's Global Investor Day. Thank you for joining us today.



Our last Investor Day was in December 2014. Since then, ADM has undergone a significant transformation, and we are seeing fundamental structural changes in our industry. Over the next 2 hours, we will recount this transformation and how we have dynamically positioned our business portfolio to benefit from powerful macro trends and drive sustained earnings growth through 2025 and beyond.



First, Juan Luciano, our Chairman and CEO, will review our enterprise-wide strategy and growth outlook. And then our 3 business unit presidents and other leaders will review the key drivers and growth outlook for their respective businesses. Ray Young, our CFO, will review ADM's