Autodesk Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 07:15PM GMT

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome. We're in the home stretch of day 2 of Citi's Technology Conference. I'm Tyler Radke. I co-head the software sector here at Citi. And we got the Autodesk team here. We got Sid Haksar, who runs the Construction Strategy for Autodesk; and we got Simon Mays-Smith, Investor Relations. Gentleman, thanks for making the trip. And I should say welcome back, Sid. One of your first jobs was at Citigroup. Is that right?



Sidharth Haksar - Autodesk, Inc. - Senior Director & Head of Construction Strategy



Yes, started in (inaudible) where I spent a lot of time there.



Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



That's awesome. So maybe you could just, before we get into the discussion here, just give us a description of what you've done since your first job at Citigroup and how you got to be in the role you are today.



Sidharth Haksar - Autodesk, In