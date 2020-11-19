Aflac Inc Financial Analysts Briefing Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aflac 2020 Financial Analyst Briefing. I would now like to turn the call over to David Young.



David A. Young - Aflac Incorporated - VP of Investor & Rating Agency Relations



Good morning, and thank you. Welcome to Aflac Incorporated's 2020 Financial Analyst Briefing, and thank you for joining us this morning for our virtual event. You will find an agenda in your materials, and we will try to keep the event moving with a couple of Q&A sessions and a break as well. We will begin our meeting today with a strategic overview of Aflac Incorporated by our Chairman and CEO, Dan Amos. Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Inc., will then cover strategic execution before we turn to our segments in Japan and the U.S. Masatoshi Koide, President and Representative Director of Aflac Life Insurance Japan, will provide a strategic overview of Aflac Japan; followed by Koji Ariyoshi, Director of Sales and Marketing, who will then give us an update on Aflac Japan's growth strategy.



We will then