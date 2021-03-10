Mar 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Lindsay Patrick -
Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening. Welcome to Day 2 of the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference. We hope you've been able to catch some of the terrific sessions we hosted yesterday, including our interview with Kelly King, the CEO of Truist; and our interview with the Executive Chairman of Mastercard.
My name is Lindsay Patrick, and I am the host of our session today, building a more sustainable future, the role of financial institutions. I lead the Strategy and ESG teams for RBC Capital Markets. This is the second year where we are featuring an ESG keynote at our financial institutions conference, and we look forward to having this be a mainstay event as we go forward.
We think of ESG is more than a market theme. It's actually disrupting business and in a very positive way. It's disrupting how we are looking at our future plans, our capital investments, and indeed, how we are allocating capital either through financial investments or through corporate investments.
Increasingly, financial institutions are embracing the role that they have
Aflac Inc Building a More Sustainable Future -- Role of the Financial Sector Panel at RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...