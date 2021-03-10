Mar 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening. Welcome to Day 2 of the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference. We hope you've been able to catch some of the terrific sessions we hosted yesterday, including our interview with Kelly King, the CEO of Truist; and our interview with the Executive Chairman of Mastercard.



My name is Lindsay Patrick, and I am the host of our session today, building a more sustainable future, the role of financial institutions. I lead the Strategy and ESG teams for RBC Capital Markets. This is the second year where we are featuring an ESG keynote at our financial institutions conference, and we look forward to having this be a mainstay event as we go forward.



We think of ESG is more than a market theme. It's actually disrupting business and in a very positive way. It's disrupting how we are looking at our future plans, our capital investments, and indeed, how we are allocating capital either through financial investments or through corporate investments.



Increasingly, financial institutions are embracing the role that they have