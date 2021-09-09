Aflac Inc at KBW Insurance Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 03:40PM GMT

Ryan Joel Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Hi, everyone. I'm Ryan Krueger from KBW and pleased to have with me today, Max Broden, who is the CFO of Aflac. So thanks for joining us again this year, Max.



Max Kristian Broden - Aflac Incorporated - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity ResearchI thought I'd kick it off -- start discussing claims experience first in the U.S. And you've seen quite favorable claims throughout most of the pandemic in the U.S. Can you give us a little color on what you've seen and also how claims have trended in more recent months.- Aflac Incorporated - Executive VP, CFO & TreasurerYes. So our claims utilization tends to have a negative correlation to infection rates overall. So every time we see spikes in infection rates, we tend to see a drop in