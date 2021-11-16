Aflac Inc Financial Analysts Briefing Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

David Young -



Good morning. I'm David Young, Vice President of Investor and Rating Agency Relations and ESG for Aflac Incorporated. Welcome to our 2021 financial analyst briefing, and thank you for joining us this morning for our virtual event.



We will begin our meeting today with an overview of Aflac Incorporated by our Chairman and CEO, Dan Amos; Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, who will then cover strategic execution before we turn to our segments in the U.S. and Japan; Teresa White, President of Aflac U.S. and Virgil Miller, President of Aflac's Individual and Group Benefits Division will cover strategy and growth initiatives in the U.S.; Masatoshi Koide, President and Representative Director of Aflac Life Insurance, Japan, will provide a strategic overview of Aflac Japan; and Koichiro Yoshizumi, Director and Deputy President, Director of Sales and Marketing, will then give us an update on Aflac Japan's growth strategy. We will then have our first Q&A session. Those of you who have received the dial-in information for the Q&A may ask your questions during this time.

