Q2 2022 Aflac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, Andrea. This morning, we will be hearing remarks about the quarter related to our operations in Japan and the United States from Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated. Fred Crawford, President and COO of Aflac Incorporated, will then touch briefly on conditions in the quarter and discuss key initiatives.



Yesterday, after the close, we posted our earnings release and financial supplement to investors.aflac.com along with a video with Max Broden, Executive Vice President and CFO of Aflac Incorporated, providing an update on our quarterly financial results and current capital and liquidity. Max will also be joining us for the Q&A segment of the call along with other members of our U.S. executive management: Teresa