Aflac Inc at Bank of America US Financials Conference Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 02:40PM GMT

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Thanks for being here at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference. This session is Aflac. We're really pleased here to have Chairman and CEO, Dan Amos; and Vice President in Charge of ESG, Investor Relations and Rating Agency dealings, David Young. I just want to say a few prepared remarks, and then Dan is going to give a presentation. There will be time for Q&A at the end.



In addition to being the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aflac, I did a little web spelunking. I believe that Dan is the third longest-serving CEO in the Fortune 500, S&P 500. And his innovative leadership has grown the revenues from being $2.7 billion in 1990 to $19.5 billion this past year. And Aflac's projections over 50 million people in the U.S. and Japan.



Among the successes in January 2000, Dan launched the popular Aflac Duck advertising campaign, transforming it from a successful supplemental insurance company to a top international brand. Aflac has been named among the world's most ethical companies for 16 consecutive years