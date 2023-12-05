Dec 05, 2023 / 07:20PM GMT

Taylor Alexander Scott - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



So we will jump right into the next session here. First, I'd like to thank Max Broden, CFO of Aflac; and Brad Dyslin, CIO of Aflac for being with us. So very much appreciate it.



I'm starting off a lot of these conversations with a broad strategy update sort of question. And so I'll do the same thing for you.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystI'd be interested if you could just provide a general update on what are the strategic objectives that you're most focused on, particularly as we think through the next year?- Aflac Incorporated - Executive VP & CFOSo I would start by just looking back at the period that we have been in. So especially reflecting on it as a supplemental health insurance company going through a pandemic that -- what it did overall is that it pushed down our benefit ratios both in Japan and the U.S.