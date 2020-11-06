Nov 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to AIG's Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Sabra Purtill, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Sabra Rose Purtill - American International Group, Inc. - Deputy CFO and Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations & Corporate Development
Thank you. Good morning and thank you all for joining us. Today's call will cover AIG's third quarter 2020 financial results announced yesterday afternoon. The news release, financial results presentation and financial supplement are posted on our website at www.aig.com. And the 10-Q will be filed later today after the call.
Today's remarks may contain forward-looking statements, including comments relating to company performance, strategic priorities, including the announced planned separation of our Life and Retirement business, business mix and market conditions, including the effe
