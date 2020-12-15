Dec 15, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Brian Robert Meredith - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Financials Research Sector Head & Global Insurance Strategist



Good afternoon, everybody. This is Brian Meredith, I'm the North American insurance analyst here at UBS, and welcome to our next fireside chat here with AIG.



Quick introduction here of who we have with us. First, we've got Chris Schaper, who is the CEO of AIG Re. He's going to give us some updates on the reinsurance market and how AIG is responding, ask him some questions about that. We've also got Mark Lyons, Chief Financial Officer; Sabra Purtill, the Deputy CFO; and Shelley Singh, Investor Relations. We'll focus on some other questions with them as well a little bit later.



To begin though, I know Mark and Chris have some introductory comments that they want to convey to everybody. And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Mark.



Mark Donald Lyons - American International Group, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Great. Thank you, Brian. It's great to be here. Again, I don't think it was that long ago, maybe Augus