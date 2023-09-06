Sep 06, 2023 / 08:20PM GMT

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. We hopefully have a lot of information to get to you. So we're going to get started at this point in time. I want to welcome Peter Zaffino, CEO of AIG; Sabra Purtill, who is the CFO of AIG. So I'm feeling a little more intimidated than normal up here. But I want to start off with some opening comments from Peter, and then I'll lead in with some questions. And if you have questions in the audience, please raise your hand. And if we have time, then we'll definitely get to those as well.



And with that, Peter, thank you so much for coming.



Peter Zaffino;Chairman and CEO -



Meyer, thank you very much. I was not really prepared to sit here and read to you at the beginning of this. But I just wanted to just have a few opening comments, if you don't mind, just to sort of level set. It's great to be here today at the KBW Insurance Conference. I appreciate you inviting AIG to participate.



Similar to last year and before we begin Q&A, I just want to spend a few mi