Assurant Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Assurant Inc. Annual Meeting. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to Elaine Rosen. Ma'am, the floor is yours.



Elaine D. Rosen - Assurant, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Elaine Rosen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Assurant, Inc. Thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to be able to host our virtual annual meeting with stockholders attending via the web portal. As this is our first virtual annual meeting, we ask that you please refer to the rules of procedure, which are available under the Materials section of the web portal.



We will conduct the business portion of our meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many as is possible.



It is now shortly after 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2020, and this meeting is formally called to order. Let me begin by introducing 2 of the