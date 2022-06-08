Jun 08, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Jeffrey Paul Schmitt - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Let's kick off here. My name is Jeff Schmitt. I'm a research analyst at William Blair, who covers financial services and technology stocks. Assurant is a leading provider of warranties for major consumer purchases and niche property solutions. It's really transformed over the last, call it, 5 years in a much more kind of a fee-driven services company. We think that's put the company on a much better path. This is actually our top stock pick for the year, and it's done really well. We think it will continue to do well.
We have with us today, the CEO, Keith Demmings; the CFO, Richard Dziadzio; and the President of Global Connected Living, Biju Nair. Also, I'm required to inform you that for a complete list of disclosures or potential conflicts of interest, please visit our website at williamblair.com. And with that, I'll turn it over to Keith to discuss the business.
Keith Warner Demmings - Assurant, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
R
Assurant Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...