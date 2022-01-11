Cigna Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT
Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Healthcare Technology & Distribution Equity Research and Senior Research Analyst
Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm the health care services analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this morning that we have with us Cigna. With us from Cigna is CEO, David Cordani. Once David goes through a few of the slides, we're going to come back and do a Q&A.
So with that, David, I'm going to turn it over to you.
David Michael Cordani - Cigna Corporation - Chair of the Board, President & CEO
Lisa, thank you. A Happy New Year to everyone, and it's good to be together at least virtually for this important conversation.
We have a few slides that we put forth landing points, given that we're not all physically present, that I'm going to make reference to. And also, what I'm going to try to do is call out the headlines for those slides over the next 5 to 10 minutes and then hand it back to Lisa to facilitate our conversation here. Let me start, though
