Cigna Corp at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 05:35PM GMT

Steven James Valiquette - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Great. Okay. We're going to get started with our next session here in the afternoon stride here in the afternoon on day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Steven Valiquette, the health care services analyst.



Pleased to have Cigna featured here in our next session. With me is the company's CFO, Brian Evanko. This will be a fireside chat. So I think with that, we're just going to dive right in.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystSo first question, you guys had a press release out a few weeks ago back on February 28 just talking about some of your capital deployment priorities. I think also within there, there is a pretty clear message about not really contemplating any large-scale M&A. I think that was pretty clear as far as that part of the message maybe we'll just start. With that press release and just any other things you really want to be the takeaway point as far as c