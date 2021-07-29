Q2 2021 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Dennis McDaniel - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - VP & IR Officer



Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our quarter end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the quarterly results link in the navigation menu on the far left.



On this call, you'll first hear from Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Johnston; and then from Chief Financial Officer, Mik