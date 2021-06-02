Jun 02, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst



Hi, good afternoon, everybody. I hope you enjoyed the lunch break and the analyst best IBO session. My name is Callum Elliott, and I'm Bernstein's new U.S. HPP and Beverages analyst.



And I am delighted to be joined this afternoon by Kevin Jacobsen, who is the CFO of Clorox, for what I think should be a fascinating session given all the moving parts in the Clorox business today as we exit the pandemic.



Before we get started, just a couple of very quick housekeeping items. (Operator Instructions) You can also vote on the questions submitted by others, and we'll try to prioritize the most popular questions as we go through.



Questions and Answers:

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - AnalystAnd -- but without much further ado, I kind of want to dive straight into it, make the most of the time we have. Kevin, I want to focus almost entirely on long-term strategic issues today, but we have a couple of shorter-term questions