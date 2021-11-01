Q1 2022 Clorox Co Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Lisah Burhan - The Clorox Company - VP of IR



Hello, everyone. This is Lisah Burhan, Clorox' Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for your interest in our quarterly earnings results. In conjunction with this recording, please review our earnings release, which can be found on thecloroxcompany.com in the Investor Quarterly Results section.



The following prerecorded remarks from CEO, Linda Rendle; and CFO, Kevin Jacobsen, include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations but may differ from actual results or outcomes. In addition, these remarks refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today's earnings release, which identifies various factors that could affect forward-looking statements and provides information that reconciles non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-K also includes further discussion of our forward-looking statements.



Thank you. And I'll now turn it over to CEO, Linda Rendle.



Linda Rendle - The