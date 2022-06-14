Jun 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Douglas David Mitchelson - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



So good morning. I'm Doug Mitchelson, Credit Suisse's media and cable satellite and wireless analyst. Pleased to have with us today Jeff Shell, NBCU Chairman and CEO for our lunch keynote presentation. So this will be a fireside chat format. My questions are likely to run the full time, but feel free to e-mail me questions if by chance we do have some remaining time.



So Jeff, thanks so much for coming today. And just about 1 year ago to the day, you talked with a lot of optimism about the future of NBC Universal at our last conference, certainly been an eventful year since. I just wanted to start with the state of the union. Would you walk us through any learnings from the past year and particularly anything that surprised you? And how NBCU's strategy and growth outlook has evolved?



Jeffrey S. Shell - Comcast Corporation - CEO of NBCUniversal



Sure. And thanks, Doug, for having me, and thanks, everybody, for being here. So I'll just go 30,000 feet on this, and