Jun 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Douglas David Mitchelson - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD
So good morning. I'm Doug Mitchelson, Credit Suisse's media and cable satellite and wireless analyst. Pleased to have with us today Jeff Shell, NBCU Chairman and CEO for our lunch keynote presentation. So this will be a fireside chat format. My questions are likely to run the full time, but feel free to e-mail me questions if by chance we do have some remaining time.
So Jeff, thanks so much for coming today. And just about 1 year ago to the day, you talked with a lot of optimism about the future of NBC Universal at our last conference, certainly been an eventful year since. I just wanted to start with the state of the union. Would you walk us through any learnings from the past year and particularly anything that surprised you? And how NBCU's strategy and growth outlook has evolved?
Jeffrey S. Shell - Comcast Corporation - CEO of NBCUniversal
Sure. And thanks, Doug, for having me, and thanks, everybody, for being here. So I'll just go 30,000 feet on this, and
Comcast Corp at Credit Suisse Communications Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...