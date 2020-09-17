Sep 17, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining us virtually today. My name is Patrick O'Shaughnessy, and I'm the capital markets analyst here at Raymond James. I'm pleased to be hosting Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products at CME Group; Derek Sammann, Global Head of Commodities and Options Products; and we also should have John Peschier on the line, Managing Director of Investor Relations.



I believe that there's some functionality for viewers to e-mail me questions that might arise during our discussion, and I'll attempt to circle back to some of those as we progress through the conversation. With that, I'd like to get things underway. So Sean, Derek, thanks for being here today.



Sean P. Tully - CME Group Inc. - Senior MD and Global Head of Financial & OTC Products



Thanks very much, Patrick.



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James &