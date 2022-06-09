Jun 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone, back to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. It's my pleasure to have CME, and Chairman and CEO, Terry Duffy, and his team is scattered out there in the audience. I don't even have the year that you became CEO because you've been at the CME for so long. And it is very...



Terrence A. Duffy - CME Group Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Right, I know. '02 Chairman; CEO and Chairman in 2016.



Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Yes. So my very first question is what do you think of Minjee Lee?



Terrence A. Duffy - CME Group Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Minjee Lee, she is good. What else I can say? Very good golfer.



Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Just for the audience, Terry ha