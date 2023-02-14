Feb 14, 2023 / 05:45PM GMT

Gautam Dileep Sawant - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Analyst



Welcome to the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum. This is Gautam Sawant, Credit Suisse's equity analyst covering U.S. exchanges, and it is my pleasure to introduce John Pietrowicz, CME's CFO; and Lynne Fitzpatrick, CME's Deputy CFO.



CME is a global derivatives and cash market operator providing risk management solutions for investors across interest rates, fixed income, commodities, FX and equities.



John and Lynne, thank you very much for joining us.



John William Pietrowicz - CME Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. It's a pleasure to be here, Gautam.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - AnalystJohn, following a favorable performance in 2022, what are some of the key takeaways investors should be focused on?- CME Group Inc. - CFOWell, first, let'