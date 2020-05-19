May 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chipotle Mexican Grill Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We will first hear from Brian Niccol. Brian, you have the floor.



Brian R. Niccol - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Chipotle Mexican Grill. I'm Brian Niccol, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chipotle, and it is my pleasure to serve as Chairman of today's meeting.



We appreciate your attendance at our first virtual annual meeting and your interest and support of Chipotle. In light of COVID-19, we wanted to make sure all of our shareholders, directors and employees stay safe so we are all participating remotely.



Before we begin the official business of the meeting, I would like to take a moment to recognize Paul Cappuccio and Matthew Paul, 2 of our directors who are not standing for reelection this year. They provided strong leadership during their tenure on the Board, and we appreciate their contributions to Chip