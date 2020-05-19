May 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chipotle Mexican Grill Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We will first hear from Brian Niccol. Brian, you have the floor.
Brian R. Niccol - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Chipotle Mexican Grill. I'm Brian Niccol, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chipotle, and it is my pleasure to serve as Chairman of today's meeting.
We appreciate your attendance at our first virtual annual meeting and your interest and support of Chipotle. In light of COVID-19, we wanted to make sure all of our shareholders, directors and employees stay safe so we are all participating remotely.
Before we begin the official business of the meeting, I would like to take a moment to recognize Paul Cappuccio and Matthew Paul, 2 of our directors who are not standing for reelection this year. They provided strong leadership during their tenure on the Board, and we appreciate their contributions to Chip
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...