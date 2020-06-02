Jun 02, 2020 / 04:50PM GMT

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Director of Research and Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the session for Chipotle Mexican Grill. I'm David Tarantino, the restaurants analyst at Baird, and I'm pleased to introduce the management team from Chipotle here today. As you know, Chipotle is a leader in the fast casual segment. And has a brand that's established an unparalleled standard of quality. And the brand went through some difficult times in 2015, '16, but emerged from that with this new leadership team in a very strong fashion. So here to tell us more about the story today. I'm pleased to welcome CEO -- Chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol; CFO, Jack Hartung; and the Head of Investor Relations, Ashish Kohli. So welcome. Thanks for joining us.



Brian R. Niccol - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Yes. Thanks for having us, David.



