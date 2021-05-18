May 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual Meeting for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our host for today's call is Brian Niccol, Chairman of the Board and CEO. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Niccol. You may begin, sir.



Brian R. Niccol - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Chipotle Mexican Grill. I'm Brian Niccol, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chipotle, and it is my pleasure to serve as Chairman of today's meeting.



We appreciate your attendance at our Virtual Annual Meeting and your interest in support of Chipotle. In light of COVID-19, we wanted to make sure all of our shareholders, directors and employees stay safe, so we are all participating remotely.



All of the directors of Chipotle are in attendance today, and they are: Al Baldocchi, Matthew Carey, Gregg Engles, Patricia Fili-Krushel, Neil Flanzraich, Mauricio Gutierrez, Robin Hickenlooper, Scott Maw, Ali Namvar and Mary Winston.



I, and each of these