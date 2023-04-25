Q1 2023 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Cynthia Henn Olsen - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - Head of IR & Strategy



Hello, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. By now, you should have access to our earnings press release. If not, it may be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.chipotle.com.



I will begin by reminding you that certain statements and projections made in this presentation about our future business and financial results constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current business and market expectations, and our actual results could differ materially from those projections in the forward-looking statements.



Please see the risk factors contained in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our Form 10-Q for