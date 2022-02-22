Cummins Inc to Acquire Meritor Inc - M&A Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Cummins conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to Chris Clulow, Vice President of Investor Relations. Chris, you may now begin.



Christopher C. Clulow - Cummins Inc. - VP & Corporate Controller



Great. Thank you all for joining us today to discuss the acquisition of Meritor by Cummins. Joining me today are Tom Linebarger, CEO and Chairman of Cummins; Mark Smith, CFO of Cummins; and Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President of Meritor. We'll start the call with some prepared remarks, followed by some time for Q&A with Tom and Mark.



Some of our remarks will include forward-looking statements, and I'll refer you to our disclosure included within our press release and with the slides on cummins.com. First, let me remind you that the acquisition is subject to approval by Meritor shareholders and regulatory approval.



Now let me turn it over to Tom.



N. Thomas Linebarger - Cummins Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Chris, a