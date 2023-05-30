Q2 2023 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to the Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. My name is Chuck, and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would like to turn the conference over to your host for today's call, Mr. Kirt Karros, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.



Kirt Paul Karros - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - Senior VP, Treasurer & IR



Thank you, Chuck, and good afternoon, good evening, everyone. I'm Kirt Karros, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tarek Robbiati, HPE's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before handing the call to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available sho