Jun 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

A.M. Sacconaghi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Toni Sacconaghi, Bernstein's IT hardware and electric vehicles analyst. I'm super pleased to have Enrique Lores here from Hewlett Packard. He became CEO in November 2019, and has been a regular participate -- participant at the Bernstein SDC.



So we're super pleased to have him, particularly on the back of earnings, which were earlier this week. Enrique and the team actually did earnings, jumped on a plane and arrived here at 3:00 a.m. in the morning. So we're very grateful for their efforts.



