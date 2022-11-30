Nov 30, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
Shannon Siemsen Cross - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Okay, great. Okay. Everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Shannon Cross, and I'm the IT, Hardware Analyst here at Credit Suisse. And I'm now joined by the CFO of HP, Marie Myers.
Prior to getting started, in preparation for my future IR career, HP has asked me to read the following. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are further described in HP's SEC filings, including HP Form 10-K and 10-Q. HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any such forward-looking statements. For more information, please visit HP's Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.
So with that, maybe, Marie, would you like to talk a little bit about yourself, introduce yourself and let us know what you've done at HP over the last several years, became acting CFO in 2020 and actual CFO in 2021.
Marie E. Myers - HP Inc. - CFO
Yes. No, thanks, and great to be here this mo
HP Inc at Credit Suisse Technology Conference Transcript
