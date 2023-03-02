Q1 2023 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods Conference Call for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023. We released our results this morning before the market opened around 6:30 a.m. Eastern. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.



On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment. Jim will review the company's first quarter results and give a perspective on the rest of fiscal 2023. Jacinth will provide detailed financial results and further commentary on our o