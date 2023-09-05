Sep 05, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Benjamin M. Theurer - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Head of the Mexico Equity Research & Director



All right. First, thank you very much. Welcome back. Next on stage, Hormel Foods, a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenues, across 80 countries worldwide. Brands include Skippy, SPAM, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Wholly Guacamole, Columbus Craft Meats, Hormel Black Label and Planters, which -- also thank you very much, we got a little bit of the presentation outside in the hospitality room.



Today, joining us from Hormel, we have Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Mark Ourada, Group Vice President for the food service operation. Jacinth joined Hormel just in April of 2021. She currently leads all financial areas of Hormel, including strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning as well as Investor Relations, Treasury, tax accounting and internal controls and IT.



Mark is Group Vice President of Food Service at Hormel Foods. In this position, he is actually responsible for the sales and marketing of