Q4 2023 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.



Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. We released results this morning before the market opened, around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website, hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.



On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment. Jim will review t