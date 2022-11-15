Henry Schein Inc at Stifel Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Guys, we're going to get going and jump right into things. Fortunate to have Henry Schein with us, the biggest global distributor in the world. Stanley Bergman, CEO; Ron South, CFO and Senior Vice President. Let's hit on a lot of different topics. Let's get right into things.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystAnd really what jumped off for me so far this year throughout the 3 quarters was the very solid growth, we call it LCI growth, ex PPE and COVID, mid-single digit, mid-single digit-plus. Stanley, maybe that's a good starting point. What have you seen with the end markets? What's volume versus price? And what do you see on the horizon?- Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEORight. Well, that's a lot, that's a whole lot of questions. So