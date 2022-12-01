Dec 01, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT

Elizabeth Hammell Anderson - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - MD & Fundamental Research Analyst



Hi, everybody. Thanks for joining us this morning. I'm Elizabeth Anderson. I'm the health care technology and distribution analyst here at Evercore. And I'm very excited to be joined by CEO, Stanley Bergman; CFO, Ron South; and VP of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance Project Officer, Graham Stanley, all from Henry Schein. But I imagine you all know that since you click down the Henry Schein link. So we're very excited to chat through things. (Operator Instructions)



Stanley, I don't know if you had any couple of intro remarks that you wanted to make or I can jump straight into the questions.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Elizabeth, feel free to ask questions, but I think the track record of Henry Schein, 28 years, public company, compounded annual EPS growth of about 12% for that period of time.



And since we've been public and we grow top line, we grow operating income, we gro