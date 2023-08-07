Q2 2023 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Graham Stanley - Henry Schein, Inc. - VP of IR & Strategic Finance Project Officer



Thank you, operator, and my thanks to each of you for joining us to discuss Henry Schein's financial results for the second quarter of 2023. With me on the call today are Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein; and Ron South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to state that certain comments made during this call will include information that's forward-looking.