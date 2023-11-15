Henry Schein Inc at Stifel Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Great. Thanks. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Jon Block with Stifel. Really happy to have Henry Schein with us, and to my right, Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO; Ron South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Graham Stanley in the audience Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance Project Officer. I was just telling to the guys we've got 30 minutes to figure it all out. A lot to hit on and a lot going on.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystI'm going to actually start with the quarter and the core business because, everyone was so focused on the website and cybersecurity, I think what got lost it was the third quarter that actually was a little bit stronger than people had anticipated. So let me go through a couple of metrics. You hit the 3Q '23 EPS consensus. It was