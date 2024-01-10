Henry Schein Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT

John Paul Stansel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is John Stansel. I'm a member of the health care services research team here at JPMorgan. I cover Henry Schein. Today, we have Stanley Bergman from Henry Schein, CEO; and then we have Ron South, CFO. Stan is going to kick us off with a presentation, then we'll go to about 20 minutes of Q&A. So, Stan the floor is yours.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you, John.



Ronald N. South - Henry Schein, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Yes, the cautionary note. I could read this entire slide, but our presentation would be over, we'd run out of time. So I think everyone understands the safe harbor rules. So please be aware. Thank you.



Stanley M. Bergman - Henry Schein, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



So we were asked to put a deck together, John. We've done that, but we will fly through the deck very quickly. And I believe it's on our web