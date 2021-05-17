Hershey Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Michele Gross Buck - The Hershey Company - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to The Hershey Company's Annual Stockholder Meeting. I'm Michele Buck, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Hershey Company, and I'm delighted to be here with you today.



When I reflect on when we were together last year, there were a lot of unknowns and there was a lot of uncertainty related to the global pandemic. But a year later, I could not be more pleased with how The Hershey Company has met challenge and hardship with opportunity, resilience and compassion. We are an important part of comfort and connection in people's lives, and our beloved brands remain extremely relevant with consumers.



Our dedicated team brought relentless energy and passion each and every day to make moments of goodness for our consumers while protecting their well-being and the well-being of our communities and our planet. It has been a true honor to lead this team through a challenging yet rewarding year. While the vaccine rolls out across the globe, I am confident that we are in a position of