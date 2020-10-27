Q3 2020 Hubbell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to third quarter 2020 results call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bill Sperry, Executive Vice President and CFO. You may begin.



William R. Sperry - Hubbell Incorporated - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us. Usually, we've got Dan Innamorato kicking off our call. And Dan and his lovely bride decided to go to labor and delivery this morning to hopefully welcome their first child, and so we're going to be joined instead this morning by Jay Penn. Jay is in his second year with Hubbell, and he's been leading FP&A for us here and you may know his name or his voice from his -- some prior lives he's had in IR. So Jay will get us started.



Jay Penn - Hubbell Incorporated - VP of Enterprise Planning & Analysis



Thank you, Bill. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier this morning, we issued