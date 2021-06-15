Humana Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jun 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Humana's 2021 Investor Day. I'm Amy Smith, Vice President of Investor Relations. Before we begin, I want to direct you to the Investor Relations page of our website, humana.com for a copy of the slides that are accompanying today's presentation.



Importantly, we encourage you to reference the detailed footnotes for the slides as well as the speaker bios, which can be found at the back of the presentation deck online. Today's event is being recorded for replay purposes, and that replay will be available later today on our website.



Turning to today's agenda. Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and CEO, will kick off the day, followed by a deep dive into our long-term strategy. The day is divided into 4 main sections: Building Trust & Engaging Members, we'll then move to Health Plans, followed by our Healthcare Services businesses, and we'll wrap up the day with Driving Long-Term Sustainable Value. There will be multiple question-and-answer sessions with industry analysts throughout the day. Bruce Broussa