Aug 02, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

welcome to the Parker-Hannifin announces offer to acquire Meggitt PLC.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining this webcast in which Parker is announcing a recommended offer all-cash acquisition of Meggitt PLC.



As Kevin said, this is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer. Here with me today is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Lee Banks.



If I could direct you to Slide 2, our usual practice of announcing an acquisition is a little bit different today. So I want to discuss this first. As Meggitt is a Public Listed Company on the London Stock Exchange, this acquisition falls under the rules of the U.K. Takeover Code.



Under the U.K. Takeover Code, once the acquirer has a firm intention to make an o