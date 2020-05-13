May 13, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Susan Marie Maklari - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Analyst



Hello there. Welcome to everyone that has joined us this afternoon. This is Susan Maklari, Goldman Sachs' homebuilding and building products analyst. I'm pleased to have Ryan Marshall, CEO; and Bob OâShaughnessy, the CFO of PulteGroup with me. For those of you who aren't familiar with Pulte, it's the country's third largest homebuilder, having closed 25,000 homes last year with total revenues of $10 billion. The company operates across 40 markets in 23 states.



And with that, I'd like to welcome both Bob and Ryan.



Ryan R. Marshall - PulteGroup, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Susan. Appreciate you having us today.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - AnalystYes. Thank you. I guess, to start with, you put out a press release earlier this week talking about the trends that