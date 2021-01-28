Q4 2020 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2020 PulteGroup, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to James Zeumer, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Andrew, and good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to PulteGroup's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call for the period ended December 31, 2020. We appreciate your time this morning and offer belated best wishes for the New Year. I'm joined on today's call by Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior VP of Finance.



A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompany today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll also post an audio replay of this call later today. I want to highlight that we will be discussing our reported fourth