Feb 16, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT

Matthew Adrien Bouley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP



Good morning. I'm Matt Bouley, Barclays U.S. Homebuilding Analyst. My pleasure this morning to have the management team from PulteGroup here with us this morning, Ryan Marshall, CEO; Bob O'Shaughnessy, CFO; and Jim Zoomer an IR.



I'm going to let Ryan kick it off here with the sort of state of Pulte today. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, Ryan, Bob, Jim, thank you for the time this morning. I'm going to let Ryan kick it off with some opening remarks here on Pulte. Please go ahead, sir.



Ryan R. Marshall - PulteGroup, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Matt. Good morning. It's good to be here, and I appreciate Barclays hosting the conference and giving us the opportunity to present for a few minutes.



2020, as I think most of you are aware, was a very unique and strange year for homebuilding. The year started very strong, came to a screeching halt in March and April. And then ended the year with some of the strongest fundamentals and consumer demand that we'v