Q2 2022 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the PulteGroup, Inc. Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) James Zeumer, you may begin.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Chris, and good morning. I appreciate everyone joining today to review our -- PulteGroup conference call to review our second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022.



Joining me to discuss PulteGroup's strong second quarter are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob OâShaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance.



A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slides that accompany today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll also post an audio replay of this call later today.



I want to highlight that in addition to reviewing our reported Q2 results, we will also be reviewing adjusted results for the second qua